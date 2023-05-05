Upcoming events in Pahrump

The 149th Kentucky Derby runs Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY, for insanely expensive 3-year-old thoroughbred horses. Forte was installed Monday afternoon as the 3-1 favorite for this 1.25 mile race. Scheduled for a 3:57 p.m. PDT post time, it will be televised by NBC and Peacock at Pahrump’s favorite bars. The purse is a whopping $3 million. The VFW Post plans a hat contest, raffle, games, and pulled pork sandwiches to mark the occasion.

The Monster Truck Insanity Tour returns to McCullough Arena Friday and Saturday with monster truck rides, a pit party each day, and a thrilling truck competition. Event tickets run $16.56 to $43.60 per person.

The Pahrump Arts Council celebrates its 30th anniversary all day Saturday with a variety of morning and afternoon workshops, and a dance party in the evening. President Shelley Allen explains, “Our plan is to include as many people, ages, artists, and arts from the community as possible. We will celebrate all art, and the very fulfilling, fun, and active history of the Pahrump Arts Council.” All of Pahrump is invited.

Mark Preston’s show at Sander’s Family Winery Saturday night will combine almost every type of music from pop to Broadway to country. Experience a range of hits from “My Way” to “Friends in Low Places” as Preston performs with a showmanship and ease rarely seen on stage. Friction performs their wickedly entertaining signature rock show at The Hubb Saturday, belting out the best of the ‘90s, 2000s and more. Listen to Jeffrey Michaels Saturday afternoon at Mountain Springs Saloon. Characterized by powerful vocals which range from ethereal and haunting to raw and raucous, Jeffrey’s innovative melodies and eclectic array of styles manage to bring together elements of roots, blues, rock &roll, and country to create a soulful and passionate sound unequaled by today’s standards.

Hal Singer’s Guitars and Cadillacs, and Still Drunk at Sunrise encore at Rhinestone’s throughout the week.

Kids’ Workshop returns this Saturday to the Home Depot, from 9 a.m. to noon. Children aged 5 to 12 will construct a very cool planter for a starter package of seeds. Children’s project workshops are held free of charge on the first Saturday of the month. Each child can bring home a newly constructed project, a Kids’ Workshop apron, achievement pin, and a certificate while supplies last.

Don’t miss the last Fish Fry until fall at Our Lady of the Valley. “Come celebrate Cinco de Mayo with fish tacos!” says Deacon Rick Minch.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

■ The last Fish Fry until fall happens at Our Lady of the Valley from 4-7 p.m. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with fish tacos and more. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Monster Truck Insanity Tour comes to McCullough Arena May 5 and 6. Purchase tickets in advance at https://visitpahrump.com/events/monster-truck-insanity-tour-2/ Gates open Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m., and the monster truck rides begin. Pit Party opens at 5:30 p.m., and showtime starts at 7 p.m. VIP tickets are sold out for Saturday night, but still available for Friday. Admission tickets run $16.56 to $43.60 per person. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Karaoke at the Coyote’s Den with Intelligent Sound starts at 8 p.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Hal Singer’s Guitars and Cadillacs band appears at Rhinestone’s country bar from 8 p.m. to midnight, followed by karaoke with DJ Rick Garza into the wee hours. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

■ Double Trouble Karaoke with Janet and Shelley at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Cinco de Mayo and karaoke fun at lhe Lady World Famous Watering Hole. Begins at 8 p.m. 1330 Fifth Street. 775-764-9377.

■ Stoner Rob’s Comedy Night at 5280 Mexican Grub &Pub features the funny musical group “Medium Shade of Brown.” Also includes Amir the Amiracle, and Jabel Chaplin. Two item minimum. Show starts at 9 p.m. 2450 W. Mesquite. 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

■ All American Swap Meet from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Rd. Open every Saturday from first light until it gets too warm, or as weather permits. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Farmers’ Market every Saturday morning at Tractor Supply Co. 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (summer hours from May through September). View featured produce, baked goods, cottage industry goods, and crafts on the Pahrump Farmers’ Market Facebook page. 900 E. Hwy. 372, at Bolling Rd.

■ Kids’ Workshop at the Home Depot, 9 a.m. to noon. Register your 5-to 12-year-old child at www.homedepot.com/workshops. “Get here a bit early to make sure you get a kit. They go pretty fast.” 301 N. Hwy 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ 1st Annual Mountain Falls Spring Festival features live band, food and drink, vendors, and games. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 5001 Clubhouse Dr. 775-537-6553.

■ Pahrump Arts Council 30th Anniversary exploratory workshop categories include Kids Painting, Beginners Crochet, Intro to Improv, Adult Drawing Basics, and Basic Sculpting. $20 per session, or $50 for an all-inclusive day pass. 60- to 90-minute workshops begin at 10 a.m. Call 702-820-2280 or email info@pvpac.org to learn more or register. 301 Oxbow #14.

■ Free comic book day at Hypno Comics. They’ll also have a food truck, a special guest, and a local author beginning at 11 a.m. 720 East St Suite #1. 775-513-6213.

■ Pahrump Valley Chess Club meets every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Breakfast Lounge located at 860 S. Hwy. 160. 775-419-7552.

■ Jeffrey Michaels Band at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Kentucky Derby party at VFW Post 10054 2-5 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Mark Preston performs at Sanders Winery. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at dusk. Food truck available or bring your own food. $25 per person. 3780 E Kellogg Road. 775-727-1776.

■ Pahrump Arts Council 30th Anniversary dance party begins at 6 p.m. Call 702-820-2280 or email info@pvpac.org to learn more. 301 Oxbow #14.

■ Friction performs at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

■ Group bicycle ride beginning at 8 a.m. Consult the Pahrump Valley Cyclists Facebook page to confirm starting point, which will likely begin from Simkins Park at the north end of Pahrump. 450 E. Simkins Rd.

■ First Sunday Vendor Event at 2nd Amendment. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food, music, 30 vendors. 1360 E. Basin. Call 775-877-9111 for more details.

■ “Shoes &Brews” horseshoe tournament at The Hubb. This tournament also includes many other dates around Pahrump, Amargosa, Shoshone, and Mountain Springs. Come see the full schedule at The Hubb. $10 entry fee. 9 a.m. registration. Tournament begins at 10 a.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Avenue B The Band performs at Mountain Springs Saloon beginning at noon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 5-6:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

■ American Trivia Night with host James Phoenix every Sunday at Who’s Dunes beginning at 6 p.m. At the corner of 372 and Linda, next to the Horizon Market. 900 Hwy-372. 775- 751-1310.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

■ Karaoke at 7 p.m. with Intelligent Sound at 5280 Mexican Grub &Pub. Taco Tuesday beforehand. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. 702-379-8926.

■ Rick Scanlan hosts Music Bingo at Artesian Cellars 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, and prizes include free dessert, free wine slushees, free glasses of wine, and truffle chips! To help them serve you best, please call 775-600-7144 to let them know the number of people in your party. 1731 NV-160.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 6-7:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

■ Bingo at 5280 Mexican Grub &Pub. $5 per card; begins at 6 p.m. Need 10 players to start game. Card fees go to the first player with a coverall. Other prizes beforehand are food credits, bar credits, shirts, hoodies, and more. 2450 W. Mesquite. 702-379-8926.

■ Karaoke at VFW Post 10054 with “TJ” Warembourg beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

■ Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 6-7:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise appears at Rhinestone’s country bar from 7-11:00 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

FUTURE PLANNING

The 20th annual Wild West Extravaganza is scheduled for May 12 through the 14 at Petrack Park. The 3rd Annual Sock Hop happens at VFW Post 10054 May 12. The 7th Annual Coyote’s Den Car Show is scheduled for May 20th. Swing It Girls perform at Sanders Winery May 20th. Memorial Day is May 29.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com