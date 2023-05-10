Upcoming Events

61°F
May 10, 2023 - 7:00 am
 

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 6-7:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

Bingo at 5280 Mexican Grub &Pub. $5 per card; begins at 6 p.m. Need 10 players to start game. Card fees go to the first player with a coverall. Other prizes beforehand are food credits, bar credits, shirts, hoodies, and more. 2450 W. Mesquite. 702-379-8926.

Karaoke at VFW Post 10054 with “TJ” Warembourg beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 6-7:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

Still Drunk at Sunrise appears at Rhinestone’s country bar from 7-11:00 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

The 3rd Annual Sock Hop at VFW Post 10054, 4651 S. Homestead Road. Salisbury steak “TV” dinners for $9 being served from 5-7 p.m., and the sock hop with music by DJ Santana is from 7 p.m. to ??

Feel free to dress in your best 50s outfit. The dance is free and open to the public.

FRIDAY, MAY 12 – SUNDAY, MAY 14

20TH Annual Wild West Extravaganza, at Petrack Park. Live music, The Pahrump Gunfighters, food, vendors, Melodramas, something for everyone.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

15TH Annual Self-guided Landscape Tour, sponsored by the Pahrump Valley Garden Club, 8 a.m. to noon. Buy tickets at the Pahrump Library, the Cooperative Extension or Do-It-Best Hardware.

FUTURE PLANNING

The 7th Annual Coyote’s Den Car Show from 8 am – 3 pm is scheduled for May 20th. Live music from 11-3, to benefit veterans. Swing It Girls perform at Sanders Winery May 20th. The Nye County Republican Gala is scheduled at the Pahrump Nugget May 20th Memorial Day is May 29.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a group shot of the young ladies participa ...
This program is raising Nevada’s next generation of women leaders
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Founded more than seven decades ago, Nevada Girls State is celebrating 75 years of educating and inspiring students through its week-long course on government processes, with the 2023 program just weeks away.

Vivek Raman, an environmental health supervisor for the Southern Nevada Health District, shows ...
State warns of dangerous West Nile Virus
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Agriculture is urging owners to vaccinate their horses.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A presentation from the Nye County Parks and Recreation Adv ...
Carvers Arena in Smoky Valley could get overhaul
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Parks and Recreations Advisory Board is proposing an ambitious project in northern Nye County that would turn a run-down community amenity into a destination for outdoor recreation.

Community Briefs
Community Briefs

Floyd students ‘clap out’

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Bureau of Land Management has put a fire prevention orde ...
BLM urges public to help prevent human-caused fires
Staff Report

RENO­ — The Bureau of Land Management, Nevada is asking for your help to prevent human-caused fires all year long. A fire prevention order is being put in place beginning May 1 across Nevada.

Getty Images Nye County has been steadily distributing its American Rescue Plan Act dollars to ...
ARPA tourism funds allocated for Amargosa/Tonopah, Pahrump app still pending
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

More than $75,000 was approved this month for various projects intended to facilitate economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the town of Amargosa and Tonopah Main Street both set to receive funding through Nye County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) tourism dollars.