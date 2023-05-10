Upcoming Events

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 6-7:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

■ Bingo at 5280 Mexican Grub &Pub. $5 per card; begins at 6 p.m. Need 10 players to start game. Card fees go to the first player with a coverall. Other prizes beforehand are food credits, bar credits, shirts, hoodies, and more. 2450 W. Mesquite. 702-379-8926.

■ Karaoke at VFW Post 10054 with “TJ” Warembourg beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

■ Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 6-7:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise appears at Rhinestone’s country bar from 7-11:00 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

■ The 3rd Annual Sock Hop at VFW Post 10054, 4651 S. Homestead Road. Salisbury steak “TV” dinners for $9 being served from 5-7 p.m., and the sock hop with music by DJ Santana is from 7 p.m. to ??

Feel free to dress in your best 50s outfit. The dance is free and open to the public.

FRIDAY, MAY 12 – SUNDAY, MAY 14

■ 20TH Annual Wild West Extravaganza, at Petrack Park. Live music, The Pahrump Gunfighters, food, vendors, Melodramas, something for everyone.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

■ 15TH Annual Self-guided Landscape Tour, sponsored by the Pahrump Valley Garden Club, 8 a.m. to noon. Buy tickets at the Pahrump Library, the Cooperative Extension or Do-It-Best Hardware.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ The 7th Annual Coyote’s Den Car Show from 8 am – 3 pm is scheduled for May 20th. Live music from 11-3, to benefit veterans. Swing It Girls perform at Sanders Winery May 20th. The Nye County Republican Gala is scheduled at the Pahrump Nugget May 20th Memorial Day is May 29.

