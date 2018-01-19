List: Senior menu for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 22 – Jan. 26. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Beef potato and green beans with marinara, cauliflower, fruit, soup;

Tuesday — Apple smothered pork chop, stuffing, broccoli, fruit;

Wednesday – Lasagna, chopped spinach, garlic bread, orange, soup;

Thursday — Chicken and dumplings, corn, apple salad, fruit, soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, squash, three-bean salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits (crocheting and knitting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 22 – Jan. 26:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail, pink lemonade;

Tuesday — Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, beets in orange sauce, carrots and peas, whole wheat bread, ambrosia;

Wednesday — Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, steamed veggies, spring salad, baked beans, fruit cocktail;

Thursday — Oven baked chicken, baked potato, steamed peas and carrots, garden salad, fruited gelatin dessert, cracked wheat bread;

Friday — Whole wheat French toast, scrambled eggs with veggies, low-sodium bacon, yogurt, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 22– Jan. 26:

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Hot roast beef sandwich on whole wheat bread, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, whole wheat roll, oatmeal date bar, spinach salad;

Wednesday – Roma burger, lettuce and tomato, corn on the cob, baked beans, cantaloupe;

Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll, vegetable bean soup;

Friday – Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with veggies, turkey sausage, fresh fruit in season, orange juice, oatmeal.